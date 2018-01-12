Stop Illegal Fishing--Fishermen Cautioned

The Chiefs and people of Apewosika Electoral Area, a fishing community in the Nzema East Municipality have held their annual inter-community fun games dubbed 'Apofest' with a call on fishermen to use legal means of fishing.

Mr Bright Yeboah, a Representative of the Fisheries Commission, who made the call implored the fishermen to avoid using illegal methods for fishing.

Mr Yeboah told the fishermen to number their canoes to make it easy for the Commission and their key stakeholders to address challenges especially during emergencies.

A statement signed by Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, the Nkosuohene (Development Chief) of Lower Axim Traditional Area and copied to the Ghana News Agency commended the people for coming together to celebrate the Christmas holidays through fun games devoid of partisan politics.

Nana Nkwantabisa reiterated his commitment to promote the developmental agenda of the area irrespective of the people's political affiliation, and ethnicity.

"My duty is to ensure that our people are provided with the quality basic social amenities such as toilet facilities,' he said.

He said a bathhouse project meant for the fishermen along the coastal belt of the four communities was currently ongoing with another located at Santoasi under construction.

This, he said, would be followed by similar projects in Nkekem, Apewosika main and Antoa-Apewosika.

Nana Nkwantabisa called on his people to unite for a common good of the area and urged them to rally behind his office to help herald more developmental projects.

The festival was on the theme 'Promoting Unity and Development' and sponsored by the Nkwantabisa Foundation, Networking for Community Development Africa, a community based Non-Governmental Organisation, the Fisheries Commission and supported by James K. Baidoe, Former Municipal Chief Executive and Mr Annor Kofi, a businessman of the area.

On his part, Nana Kojo Pogu, Chief fisherman of Apewosika lauded the good initiative by the Nkosuohene of the area and called on all to collectively support him to develop the community to higher pedestal.

The one-week festival was climaxed with a durbar of Chiefs and dignitaries amidst sporting games and quiz competition for the fishermen by the Fisheries Commission.

The festival organised by the Nzema Events Management in partnership with the Apewosika 'Apofest' planning committee was patronise by key personalities in the area.

GNA