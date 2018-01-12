NDC Race: Mahama Stealing Start By Sponsoring Unity Walk In Comeback--Bagbin

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament has taken a dead aim at ex-president John Mahama, accusing him of sponsoring a number of events in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make a comeback.

In his first open attack of the NDC 2016 presidential candidate, Alban Bagbin said any leader worth following will be open about his ambition and not hide behind calls by his followers.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News’ Gifty Andoh Thursday, he said the ex-president’s political balance sheet is negative because he led the NDC to its greatest defeat in the 2016 general elections.

“I don’t understand what people mean that we are going to campaign on his [Mahama] record which includes the loss [but] when I look at both the loss and the gain the [loss outweighs the gain],” he opened up to the reporter.

Mr Mahama has not publicly announced his ambition to lead the NDC as has been done by his other contestants but has said he will do that when the party asks him to lead it.

A pro-Mahama and former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Mayor Kojo Bonsu has been spearheading a unity walk to unite NDC ranks ahead of the party's restructuring.

The ex-president has been a constant speaker on the Unity Walk platforms, which he used to deplore some decisions of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But Mr Bagbin has accused Mr Mahama of sponsoring the walks to whip up support ahead of the NDC presidential primaries this year.

“I will not be surprised if he comes out clear that he is running…you don’t let people push you to lead them, you take the decision on the basis of your capacity,” he criticized the ex-president.

But Spokesperson for the ex-president Joyce Bawah Mogtari has refuted the claim, saying the Unity Walk was mooted by Mr Bonsu.

“John Mahama is not the promoter, generator and not a co-sponsor of anything,” she stressed, expressing disappointment at the Second Deputy Speaker.

While describing Mr Bagbin's comments as "premature," she wondered why he will leave all the national issues to talk about the ex-president.

"It will continue to beat my mind," he continued, adding Mr Mahama, presently a member of the NDC national executive supports any initiative aimed at bringing the party together.