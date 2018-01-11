4 Reasons ICM Is One Of The Best Things To Happen To Lagos

ICM (Ikeja City Mall) is a shopping center located at Alausa in Ikeja, Lagos State. It’s the first of its kind on the mainland metropolis of Lagos and includes specialist facilities for department stores, banks, cafes, bars, restaurants and hairdressing/beauty salons as well as a 5-screen cinema for movie viewing pleasure.

There are many reasons why ICM is one of the best things to happen to Lagos but Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 of these reasons.

It’s Easily Accessible

Aside having multiple entrances, ICM is in a relatively centralized location on the Mainland metropolis of Lagos which makes it easier to access from any location on the Mainland. This works well for many considering the center is a hub for engaging and relevant commercial as well as leisure activities (as highlighted earlier).

It's a Hub for Commercial Activities

The shopping center is home to over 90 stores which include restaurants to enjoy varieties of delicious meals, fashion outlets for clothes and accessories shopping, a large groceries store packed full of an array of groceries and household items from different parts of the world, hair and makeup stores, banks, pharmacies, specialist clinics and even spas for catering to your body and health, as well as gadget shops for the sale and repair of varieties of gadgets and gadget accessories, etc.

It's a Great Place to Relax and Unwind with Family and Friends

With so many facilities offering the promise of various interesting and engaging activities, ICM is indeed a great place to meet up with family/friends and have a good time, it was after all created with the aim of becoming a destination point that caters for all members of the family. Be it morning or night, there is something to do at every point in time for every type of person.

It’s Home to a Number of Local and International Brands

This is great because it makes it easier to get products directly from the brand owners, thus reducing, if not totally eliminating the risk of purchasing fake or counterfeit items.