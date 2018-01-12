Cured Lepers In Ho Receive Support From ECG

Management and staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), in the Volta Region, have donated assorted food items and other housekeeping products to the Cured Lepers Foundation in Ho.

The donation was made during a thanksgiving service in December 2017.

Presenting the items to the Cured Lepers Foundation, the Regional General Manager, ECG/Volta, Ing. Joseph M. Forson, reiterated the need as humans, to always show care, love and friendship to the less privileged in society, especially during a time of merry making like Christmas.

“We have no doubt that this token of goodwill and care from the ECG will not solve all your problems, but it is a modest show of our love, and our way of reassuring you that despite your conditions, you have not been abandoned by society” he said.

Ing. Forson further pledged the Company's continuous support for the foundation.

The caretaker of the cured Lepers, Nelson Attipoe, in receiving the donation, was full of gratitude for the gesture, and called on other institutions to emulate the good example of the ECG.

“Such gestures often bring excitement to the inmates, most of whom, even though are cured, have been abandoned by families. We hope that other individuals and institutions will be encouraged by your kind gesture and in their own small ways, contribute to making life here better for the inmates” he noted.

Items presented included bags of maize, rice, beans, gari, cooking oils and toiletries. The Cured Lepers Foundation Center in Ho has eighty-two (82) inmates.