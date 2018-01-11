WordDigest: Developing A Good Relationship With God (10) Quench not the spirit

"in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. Do not quench the Spirit"

[I Thessalonians 5:18-19] NKJV

Life is a blend of ups and downs.

When good tidings come our way, we thank God.

But when it is the opposite we are more and more vexed.

And that is where we oftentimes lose the passion for a good course.

Where there is trouble do not despair.

Rather gather courage and be conditioned that upon that trouble or mountain God will stand to show His glory.

Be thankful to God always if for nothing at all, for being alive today too.

When we understand these changes in situations, there is no way we can quench our spirit or passion for the Lord.

"Remember who you are and what God expects you to become " - Thomas S. Monson

Bless you.

Prayer

Heaven Father, thank you for giving us life again in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Follow us on https// m.facebook.com/TheWordDigest