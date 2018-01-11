Don't Go Fishing Around The Oil Rigs--Fishermen Warned

The Omanhene of Lower Dixcove traditional Council, Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX has admonished fishermen to desist from fishing along the nation's oil rigs.

According to him such practices pose potential life threats to themselves and also impede oil exploration activities.

He gave the admonishment was the call was not intended to deprive Fisher folks of their livelihood but rather, avert any disaster on the rig.

"Before we started oil explorations our fishermen were already fishing in these waters but because the petroleum industry had installed equipment in these areas, it has become imperative for fishermen to refrain from fishing close to these rigs as first hand security measure.

Omahene Nana Agyemang IX was speaking in response to concerns expressed by a security officer from Tullow oil at the Third Local Dialogue Forum on the Voluntary Principles in Mining, Oil and Gas in Ghana in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The forum, which was organised by the West African Network for Peace building, in collaboration with the Fund For Peace sought to attract stakeholders in the Mining industry, Civil Society Organisations, Chiefs, District Assemblies, the security agencies and Assembly members to brain storm and deliberate on ways to utilise the nation's resources without jeopardising the environment and issues on security.

Mr Albert Yelyang of WANEP-Ghana said his outfit together with the Fund for Peace was committed to supporting Ghana to implement the Voluntary Principles.

He however commended the stakeholders for making significant input and said those would inform policy makers and the Government to make better decisions for the mining and oil sector.