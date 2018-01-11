Another Case Of Suspected Ritual Murder At Keta

The body of a White female believed to be in her 30s has been found at Dzita, a major fishing community in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

Residents of Dzita and its surrounding communities such as Anyanui and Agbledomi have been gripped with fear as they suspect the body of the unidentified female will add to the unsolved ritual murders that are fast becoming a common feature in the municipality.

The lady’s body was found on Sunday, January 7, 2018, and it brings to 15 the number mysterious deaths in the Keta Municipality since 2013.

Mystery deaths

The mystery surrounding these suspected murders in the area is that all the victims were discovered in small water bodies on the outskirt of the town and under mangrove vegetation sites dotted along the opposite sides of the main Atorkor-Dzita-Anyanui road.

These victims are also usually discovered a few days after the murder acts have been committed.

When our news team visited the crime scene on Monday, a strange development was noticed: human excreta was found near the very spot where the victim was discovered, a development some superstitious residents believe is meant to foil attempts to track perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary of the Keta Government Hospital for an autopsy.

Appeals

No arrests have been made, but the police are conducting investigations into the latest incident.

The Assembly Member for Atiteti and Chairman of the Dzita-Anyanui Zonal Council, Oswald Etsey Kpodzo, told Joy News “we are living in fear every day and because of the killings in the area.”

He has appealed for a swift action to quell the deaths.

A resident of Keta, Platini Ashiagbor appealed to President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to personally intervene.

“The leaders of the area have failed us terribly a situation which is very worrying to the people of the area especially the youths,” he said.