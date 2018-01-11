Ghana's High Commissioner To Malaysia Sworn-In

President Akufo-Addo has presented letters of credence to Ghana’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Akua Sakyiwa Ahenkorah, at a brief ceremony at the Flagstaff House, Wednesday.

In his remarks, after the swearing-in ceremony, he noted that Madam Sakyiwa Ahenkorah, a career diplomat, who becomes Ghana’s first female High Commissioner to Malaysia, is deserving of the appointment and eminently qualified to represent Ghana.

He reminded the High Commissioner of the fact that “the image of our country is high in the comity of nations, and Ghana is a considered a beacon of stability and democracy on the continent of Africa and beyond.

"It is an image that you have to do everything possible to guard and uphold”.

The President recalled the historical account of Malaysia “procuring her first palm kennel seedlings from Ghana. But, today, this crop has become the mainstay of that country’s economy, producing millions of tons of palm oil annually”, whereas Ghana has not gained much from the cash crop.

It is in line with the President’s vision of a “Ghana Beyond Aid” that he urged Akua Sakyiwa Ahenkorah to be focused on her mandate, maintain a cordial working relationship with her staff and the Ghanaian community, as well as secure investment into Ghana.

In her acceptance remarks, Madam Afua Sakyiwa Ahenkora thanked the President for the great honour done her, and assured him of her “determination to justify the decision by Government to enhance the involvement of women in the development of this country”.

She promised to deliver on her “mandate in achieving the overall government objective of improving the well-being of the good people of Ghana”.

The High Commissioner assured the President of her “responsibility to drive private sector investments into Ghana to help in achieving the government’s flagship programmes of One-District-One-Factory, One-Village-One-Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs; and the overall objective of developing Ghana Beyond Aid”.

She further promised to “safeguard, protect and promote the image and interest of Ghana at all times”, adding that she will strengthen the already cordial relations not only between Ghana and Malaysia, but also with the countries of concurrent accreditations such as Brunei Darussalam, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines; and also explore areas of effective cooperation”.

Akua Ahenkorah thanked the President for “the great honour” done her by “this appointment as High Commissioner of Ghana to Malaysia”, and expressed her gratitude for the confidence reposed in her, and assured the President of her “loyalty to the government and people of Ghana” in the discharge of her duties.

Present at the ceremony were the Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei Opare; Minister for Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botwey; Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charles Owiredu; officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry, and family of the High Commissioner.