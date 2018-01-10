No Price Hikes In Spare Parts

The Association of Used Auto Parts Dealers at Abossey-Okai in the Greater Accra Region, has said that prices of spare parts have not increased for the past one year.

They are, therefore, sounding a note of caution to the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) to desist from any intended transport fare increments based on spare parts prices.

Spokesperson of the Association, Eric Crentsil, in a statement on Tuesday, January 9 stated that: “About 80-85% of our prices remain unchanged. We have not increased our prices”

They are, therefore, “urging the public to remain calm as spares parts prices have not been increased”, and urged: “The GPRTU not to shift the blame on us for their proposed increment of fuel prices”.

Below is the full statement which contains prices of some selected spare parts at the Abossey-Okai spare parts dealers' enclave.

We the traders of Association of Used Auto Parts Dealers, Abossey-Okai have taken notice of the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) intentions to increase transport fares and as such shifting the blame on us.

The GPRTU claims we the members of spare parts dealers have increased our prices and that is compelling them to increase transport fares.

Before we proceed, let us take the opportunity to let the public know what the National Vice Chairman of the GPRTU, Mr. Robert Saba, has been peddling in the media since the beginning of the 2018.

“The spare parts have gone up and it is not the fuel alone that we use in calculating our fares. Looking at the current situation, the spare parts have gone up and it demands for an increase in lorry fares. Almost every part that we use [the price] has gone up. We have fought hard not to increase the fares. The tyres that we use, the rings that we buy in overhauling our vehicles, the bearings; almost everything has gone up. With this, we have no choice but to increase fares to mitigate the impact”. These were the comments of the GPRTU National Vice Chairman, Mr. Robert Sabah.

But we want to place it on record that spare parts have not been increased for the past year. The prices have rather been reduced or remains unchanged.

Let us look at some of the prices:

Items Prices (GHS)

RHINO BACK SPRING 700.00

RHINO FRONT SPRING 350.00

CANTER BACK SPRING 350.00

CANTER FRONT SPRING 250.00

KIA BACK SPRING 380.00

DAEWOO MATIZ HALF BLOCK 300.00 – 350.00

COMPLETE ENGINE MATIZ 1,000.00 -1,200.00

KIA PRIDE HALF BLOCK 350.00 -400.00

COMPLETE ENGINE PRIDE 1,200.00 – 1,500.00

H100 HALF BLOCK 1,500.00 – 1,600.00

H100 1500 COMPLETE ENGINE 3,200.00 – 4,500.00

H100 RINGS 300.00

HEAD GASKET (Brand New) 30.00

OIL FILTER (Brand New) 20.00-30.00

MIGHTY RINGS 500.00

OPEL ENGINE COMPLETE 1,200.00-1,600.00

OPEL HALF BLOCK 500.00

OIL FILTER 7 (Brand New) 7.00-30.00

PLUGS (Brand New) 80.00 – 200.00 (Set)

About 80-85% of our prices remain unchanged. We have not increased our prices.

We are by this urging the public to remain calm as spares parts prices have not been increased. We urge the GPRTU not to shift the blame on us for their proposed increment of fuel prices.

Thank you

…signed…

Eric Crentsil

Public Relations Officer

Used Auto Parts of Abossey-Okai