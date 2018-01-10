Atta-Mills And Akufo-Addo Were No Political Twins

I get the point that Mr. Felix Nii Mensah Annang-La was trying to make in the speech that was reportedly read on his behalf at the alumni gathering of the Manhean High School in Accra. But I strongly feel that the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive’s attempt to obliquely characterize the late President John Evans Atta-Mills as the political twin-brother of President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, albeit subtly diplomatically, was grossly out-of-order and one that verged on the downright insolent. Is this also one of the characteristic symptoms of an increasingly complacent New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership? (See “Akufo-Addo and Late President Mills Were Inseparable” Ghana News Agency (GNA) / Modernghana.com 1/9/18).

The speech, I have no doubt, was well-intended, but it virulently played fast-and-loose with the real and gritty facts of postcolonial Ghanaian political history as it has unfolded between these two leaders, and of which they have both been actively engaged; and I would rather that NiiAnnang-La had chosen a better analogy. It is true that Messrs. Akufo-Addo and Atta-Mills were good friends – as also were Messrs. Atta-Mills and Yaw Osafo-Maafo, by the latter’s own public confession – and had been so since their undergraduate days in the 1960s at the country’s flagship academy, the University of Ghana, and even played soccer together. But it is equally true that President Atta-Mills was a scandalous political opportunist who had absolutely no scruples when it came to the choice of his political associates and his ideological alignment.

He also woefully lacked the courage of his convictions and deafeningly kept silent while Chairman Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana KonaduAgyeman-Rawlings visited wanton and untold atrocities on their political opponents, whom they immaturely, unwisely and primitively perceived to be their enemies, including teenage boyfriends who fell out of love with any of their three daughters. And for Nana Akufo-Addo, yes, you could fairly accurately say that he envisaged political praxis as “a marketplace of ideas.” Even so, this firebrand human and civil rights activist-lawyer was at the forefront of the bloody street battles that were fiercely fought against the Rawlings-Tsikata dictatorship that savagely stalled the rapid and healthy advancement towards Fourth Republican Ghanaian political culture as we presently know it.

There may very well be an element of poetic justice, in Shakespearean parlance, in the circumstances surrounding the death of President Atta-Mills, which was savagely, publicly and heartily celebrated by his own right-hand man, namely, then-Vice-President John Dramani Mahama, who bizarrely termed it as the “inscrutably sagacious act of Divine Providence.” Not in exactly the foregoing quote but heavily implied, nevertheless. To be certain, the bulk of the seemingly insurmountable problems that the country is presently facing – at the socioeconomic, health and educational levels, among a legion of others – were created by President Atta-Mills, staunchly backed by Chairman Rawlings, and the former’s handpicked prospective axe-man and running-mate who would royally wish him good-riddance upon his demise.

Mr. Annang-La’s narrative about the supposedly “tight friendship” between Messrs. Akufo-Addo and Atta-Mills came off to me as wickedly disingenuous as Mr. TsatsuTsikata’s telling the Atuguba-presided Supreme Court panel that adjudicated the 2012 presidential-election petition that since Nana Akufo-Addo was roommates with Dr. KwadwoAfari-Gyan at Legon, it was impossible or highly unlikely for the then-Chairman of the Electoral Commission to have deliberately stacked the deck against his old Legon roommate. You see, there are some jokes that are simply tabooed. And this is definitely a prime example of the same.

Indeed, I vividly recall weeping disconsolately like an orphaned child when shortly after Nana Akufo-Addo lost the 2008 presidential election, the then-newly elected President Atta-Mills wasted no time at all in reminding his recently defeated opponent that: “There is one and only one President in the Republic of Ghana. And that President is me.” So much for “tight friendship” and alma-mater supporting networks. Trust me, PaaNii, we have also not forgotten the Kyebi Snub.

