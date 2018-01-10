No Increment In Electricity Tariffs

The Ministry of Energy has denied claims by minority in Parliament that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is planning to increase electricity tariffs without proper procedure.

The minority spokesperson on energy, Adam Mutawakilu, who made the allegation on behalf of his side, also accused the government of sidestepping the laws of the country and meddling in the affairs of the PURC.

A statement signed by the Head of Communications at the Energy Ministry, Nana Damoah stated, the issues raised by the minority spokesperson are false.

“We however wish to underline the fact that this allegation is false and that the Minority and Mr. Mutawakilu are either being dishonest in this matter or were not diligent at all in their search for information,” he said.

“As a Minority, they have a myriad of means available to them to get information when needed. Mr. Mutawakilu could have checked personally at either PURC or the Ministry if he had been minded to do so.”

The ministry also debunked assertions that the PURC is contemplating an increment in electricity tariffs, adding, the PURC only has plans of reviewing tariffs which does not necessarily translate into an increment.

According to the ministry, there has been no such thing as 'meddling' on the part of the ministry and government since all procedures were adhered to.

He pointed out that the PURC is mandated by law to examine approved rates for the utility services, adding that the Energy Ministry did nothing wrong by presenting a proposal to the commission for a review.

-3news