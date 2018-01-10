Fulani Herdsmen To Be Chased Out Of Asante Akim

The Asante Akim North District Security Council has resolved to forcibly evict all cattle in the area in an attempt to enforce a high court ruling which ordered the evacuation of the animals.

After an emergency DISEC meeting on Tuesday January 9, the DCE for the area Francis Oti-Boateng hinted of their resolution to shoot every cattle on site if the herdsmen do not comply with the evacuation directives.

According to the DCE, the Fulani herdsmen in the area were given an order five months ago to confine the animals in a ranch or take them away from the land.

“They failed to comply with our directives five months ago, and that is the reason why we are evacuating them forcibly with the help of the police and military. We are embarking on a total evacuation exercise without leaving any cattle on the land,” Francis Oti-Boateng noted.

Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi also said farmers have been warned not to go to their farms for their own safety for now.

“There is a presumption that the area is unsafe, and if the herdsmen are comfortable in shooting security personnel, I do not think it is too safe to allow people go about their normal duties.”

The MP raised concerns about some herdsmen trying to bribe leaders in the area in order to continue their activities.

“There was an attempt to bribe me with cattle and money. And there was another incident in which some of the herdsmen tried to bribe the DCE with some hundred thousand Ghana cedis,” he claimed.

But he assured farmers of his commitment in stabilizing the situation to allow them return to their farms within the next few days.

He added that, they will remain resolute in getting rid of the herdsmen in order to ensure that farmers are safe.

Andy Appiah-Kubi also called on government to beef up security in the area and provide them with more equipment to rid the area off the herdsmen and their cattle.

Meanwhile, the District Police Commander, ASP Samuel Kojo-Azubu has been replaced with ASP Joe Appiah for allegedly siding with the Fulani herdsmen.

ASP Kojo-Azubu was accused of lack of commitment towards the fight against the evacuation of the cattle.

“I personally do not have confidence in the former district commander because we have not received the best of services from him. Therefore we are not confident that he will be able to manage security in this area,” MP of the area stated.

-3news