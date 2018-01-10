New PRO For GES Is Cassandra Twum-Ampofo

Cassandra Twum Ampofo has been appointed as the new Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Ms Twum Ampofo, is a professional teacher, and until her new appointment, she was the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer [PRO] of the Service.

She holds a Master of Arts degree in Communication from the University of Cape Coast, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications Studies (with specialisation in Public Relations) from the Christian Service University College, a Diploma in Journalism from the Institute of Business Management and Journalism in Kumasi.

She also obtained her Post Sec Teachers Certificate from Holy Child College, Takoradi, and joined the Ghana Education Service in 2004.

Ms. Cassandra Twum Ampofo is also a member of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana.

Her appointment comes after the transfer of the previous PRO, Rev. Jonathan Bettey.

The Acting Deputy Director General of GES, Anthony Boateng, in an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, alleged that Mr. Bettey had forged his promotional letter hence the decision to transfer him from the Headquarters in Accra to Cape Coast.

Mr. Bettey has however rejected the claims, saying his transfer was politically motivated.