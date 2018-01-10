Alhaji Grunsah Intervenes For Herdsmen

Cattle owner Alhaji Karim Grunsah claims no herdsman has ravaged farmlands in the last two years.

'I am confident of what I am saying' he told Joy FM Super Morning Show, Wednesday.

He maintained that cattle-rearing men in Agogo in the Ashanti region are restricted to a fodder area carved out for them by National Security.

Alhaji Grunsah was referring to a period when he was elected leader of the cattle owners in Ghana. He has since been replaced with Edward Asadu who also owns Asadu Waste Company Ltd.

The latest attack in fodder-rich Agogo in the Asante-Akim North district of the Ashanti region involved some nomadic herdsmen who shot at three soldiers and a police officer.

According to the chief, it was agreed that the herdsmen would construct a kraal for their herd and also provide a source of water to ensure that the cattle did not go out to destroy water bodies and farmlands.

On January 20, 2012, the Kumasi High Court ordered the REGSEC “to take immediate, decisive, efficacious and efficient action to flush out all cattle from Aberewapong, Mankaila, Nyamebekyere, Kowereso, Adomemu, Bebuoso and Brahabebome; all in the Agogo Traditional Area, the only exception being cattle that have been properly confined in a permitted area”.

But two days to the sixth anniversary of the ruling, the directive has yet to be fully implemented.

Alhaji Grunsah believes herdsmen from other West African countries are those causing havoc even on the local herdsmen in Agogo.

There are suggestions that the nomadic Fulanis who are not Ghanaians are the ones responsible for the attacks.

Edward Asadu has said they usually come during the Harmattan season and cause the problem.