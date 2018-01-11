Ghanaians Urged To Unite Solidly Behind FREE SHS

Ghanaians have been asked to unite solidly behind the government in its implementation of the free senior high school (SHS) policy.

The Reverend Dr. Jonathan Ayittey Mensah, President of the National Ministers' Conference of the Presbyterian Church, said it was in everybody's interest that 'this bold and important policy' was sustained.

He added that there was going to be teething problems as with every new policy but with patience, perseverance, commitment and hard work these would be overcome.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of their 2018 conference in Kumasi.

'Character; the foundation of ministry' was the theme chosen for the event.

The Rev Dr. Mensah expressed optimism that 'with positive minds, prayer and support for the fee-free SHS policy, it would succeed to the glory of God'.

He encouraged his colleagues in the gospel ministry to be bold to speak against anything evil and poisonous to the moral health of the society.

They should also be good example to the congregation they were leading to help strengthen the foundations of the church, protect its image and integrity.

He asked that they helped the people to smooth over their differences to live in peace and harmony.

The Rev Dr. Opuni Frimpong, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, announced to the conference that he would be ending his five-year term in the year.

He said a lot had been achieved and that the Council's contribution to the national cause had been significant.