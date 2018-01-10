Sekyere East Tackles Poor Sanitation

The Sekyere East District Assembly has begun a massive exercise to clear heaps of rubbish in the district capital, Effiduase, and the adjoining town of Asokore.

Huge pile of refuse left uncollected over the past seven years at 13 dumping sites is being removed.

Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said it was part of the effort to ensure good environmental sanitation in the area.

She added that the keeping of safe and clean surroundings was vital for the prevention of diseases including malaria and diarrhoea.

She reminded the people to make sure that they kept a tidy environment and said doing that was in everybody's interest.

Ms. Mahama Meiri, the District Environmental Health Officer, spoke of high prevalence of malaria among people living close to the dumping sites and asked that the exercise was extended to every part of the district.