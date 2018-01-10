Akufo-Addo And Late President Mills Were Inseparable

Accra, Jan 8, GNA- Felix Nii Mensah Annang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executiv has appealed to old student Associations to leverage their childhood relations to contribute to the growth and development of the country.

'You may belong to different political parties or affiliations and varied geographical locations, but your ultimate goal is to use the schooldays friendship to develop and support future generations.'

Nii Annang-La gave the advice in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, popularly known as Moshake during a get-together of the Alumni of the Manhean Junior High school in the Metropolis.

The get together was organized for them to fraternize and come out with ideas to support their Alma Mater and to generate developmental issues for the entire country.

Giving the shining example of President Akufo-Addo and late President Mills he said 'Ghana's democracy has a rich heritage of tolerance and brotherliness and that longstanding friendship that existed between President Nana Akufo-Addo and late President Evans Atta-Mills is a testimony of leveraging friendships from school to adulthood.'

In spite of their political differences, he observed that the two leaders had remained tight friends until the death of President Mills in 2012.

'If all of us can look at politics for what it is, a market place of ideas, the way His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and late President Mills saw it to be, there would never be any need for acrimony,' the Tema MCE said.

The MCE stressed the importance of keeping friendships that blossom during childhood schooldays, as such friendships transform into help networks and bigger platforms that could generate development policies and programmes.

'Like the example that I gave about former President Mills and current President Akufo-Addo, you realise that no matter how hot the political debate was, the two leaders never allowed it to degenerate into rancour. They valued their friendship above politics. This friendship had been started during their schooldays at Legon and cultivated with common interests of the two, especially sports,' the Tema MCE said.

He added that such exemplary friendship between the two leaders must be encouraged and emulated by all Ghanaians.

Mr Teye Mensah, a Lecturer at the Datalink University Commended the MCE for his goodwill message