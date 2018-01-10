Ghanaians Urged To Participate In Cyber Technology Conference

The Embassy of the State of Israel, in collaboration with the Ghana Israel Business Chambers (GIBC) would lead a delegation of Ghanaian Information Technology professionals to participate in the International Cybertech conference and exhibition, in Israel, from January 29-31.

Israel's Tel Aviv Convention Centre would host the world's largest and most significant annual cyber technology conference and exhibition - Cybertech Israel, 2018.

A statement issued by the Israel Embassy, in Accra, with the GIBC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, therefore, urged all cyber technology professionals or organisations looking forward to be at the forefront of global trends and protect their critical assets and processes to participate in Cybertech 2018.

'This year's Cybertech brings together leaders of cyber industry, government decision-makers from around the world, technology experts and enthusiasts for dialogue and presentation of commercial problem-solving strategies for diverse challenges in the cyber space,' the statement said.

'Globally, cyber technologies continue to dominate and transform economic sectors and every aspect of human life. Here in Ghana, Cyber technologies are rapidly transforming the economy, especially in the way businesses are done.'

The statements mentioned projects such as the Paperless Port System and the widespread adoption of Fintech by banks and financial institutions, saying that showed the growing importance of cyber tech.

'As Ghana and the world continue to take advantage of cyber technology, enormous and dynamic threats emerge every day that require that organisations and individuals are abreast with the latest developments in cybersecurity and protection,' it noted.

'In the midst of these opportunities and challenges, Israel has emerged as a global cyber superpower. Israel is the epicenter of innovation in Cybersecurity with almost all global technology multinationals of note - Microsoft, Intel, Google, Apple, IBM, etc - having R&D centers in Israel.' Israel, the statement said controlled 10 per cent of global sales in cybersecurity, while 20 per cent of all investment in Research and Development headed to Israel.

Cybertech Israel is the largest and most significant conference and exhibition of cyber technologies outside of the United States.

Cybertech Israel 2018, the statement said, would provide participants with a unique opportunity to get acquainted with the latest innovations and solutions.

It would bring together 13500 attendees, 146 speakers, 120 companies, 90 startups, and 67 delegations

''It will be a networking platform that will provide opportunities for strengthening old alliances and forming new connections. Global experts from diverse sectors will examine new developments and discuss future solutions.'

GNA