GHC90,000 Sanitation Facility For Ati-Amanfrom

A GH¢90,000.00 toilet facility fitted with a mechanized borehole built at Ati-Amanfrom near New Tafo to assist improve environmental sanitation in the community has been inaugurated.

Funding for the project came from the Akyem-Tafo Union - an association of Akyem citizens - Old and New Tafo, Ati-Amanfrom, Maase, Anyinasin and other surrounding communities, based in Britain.

It is estimated that in excess of 4,000 people would be served by the facility.

Nana Kofi Yianoma, the Tufuhene of Ati-Amanfrom, said it was a welcomed relief to the people and could not have come at a better time.

The community's existing two other facilities, he indicated, were not in the best of condition and that was why the intervention by the Union should be seen as both important and a right step.

He spoke of the need for all to make sure that it was properly kept.