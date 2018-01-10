modernghana logo

Senior Journalist And Former Deputy Editor Of Ghanaian Times Dies

The death is reported of Wisdom Owusu-Sarpong, a former Deputy Editor of the Ghanaian Times.

Mr Owusu-Sarpong, who also acted as the Editor of the Paper, when he was in active service, passed on at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, (Ridge) on Sunday, December 14, 2017.

The funeral arrangements would be announced later.
GNA

