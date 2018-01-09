Policeman Assaults Multimedia Journalist

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Photojournalist of the year, David Andoh who works with Myjoyonline.com was attacked by a policeman Tuesday morning.

Mr. Andoh was at an Accra High court to cover the story of the officials of the National Communications Authority (NCA) who were standing trial for allegedly embezzling public funds.

He was taking shots of some newsworthy incidents outside the courtroom when the policeman accosted him.

“I have been attacked by a policeman. He saw me taking some shots and he violently struggled with me in order to smash my camera on the court premises here.

"There was some sought of altercation at the scene and he [policeman] violently rushed on some other media personnel, when he saw I had my camera focused toward his direction, he turned his vicious venom on me and ordered I surrender my camera which I declined", he narrated.

According to him, the policeman proceeded to squeeze his hand and demanded the release of the camera, something he was not ready to do.

After few minutes of the scuffle, the policeman gave up to avoid further embarrassment.

Even though he did not suffer any injuries, Mr Andoh said he was deeply concerned about the attack on him.

“I am safe but the camera went off for some time”, he added.

The attack on Mr Andoh, is the latest of the numerous unwarranted attacks on journalists in their line of duty.

In September in 2017, Joy News reporter Joseph Ackah Blay and his team were manhandled by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) party supporters at NDC Regional office in Accra.