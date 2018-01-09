Central Region: Police On A Wild Hunt For Cape Coast Highway Robbers

The Central Regional Police Command has commenced a manhunt for suspected armed men who attempted to rob road users around Winneba on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

The robbers, who blocked a section of the highway between Gomoa Nyamebekyere and Gomoa Potsin around 2:00a.m. on Monday fled upon hearing the police approaching the crime scene.

They had stopped vehicles on the stretch with the aim of robbing the passengers of their valuables.

According to the police, the robbers shot and injured a young man aged about 28 years, who was driving his private car.

The victim is said to be receiving treatment at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba in the Central Region.

The Police said no arrest has been made yet.

They, therefore, appealed to the public to provide them with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected robbers who are currently at large.

The Accra-Cape Coast stretch of the highway had, until Monday, been relatively crime-free.

The low crime record has been due to the establishment of night police checkpoints dotted along the highway.

Although there are checkpoints close to the crime scene, the robbers found a way to commence their action on the blind side of the officers.