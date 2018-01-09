All Set For $4 Million NCA Fraud Trial

Attorney General Gloria Akuffo has prayed an Accra High Court to expeditiously hear the case involving former Director-General.

of National Communication Authority (NCA) William Mathew Tevie and four others who have been charged with causing financial loss to the state.

She clashed in court with lawyers for the five as she urged the court to allow sittings on each day of the week.

While some of the lawyers for the five had raised medical concerns as a reason for their inability to agree with this push by the AG, others claimed they had commitments in various courts.

Facts

Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, former Board Chairman of the NCA; William Tevie, former Chief Executive Officer of the NCA; Alhaji Osman, former Deputy National Security Coordinator, the State believes were aided by a private citizen, George Oppong to engage in the act. Legal Representation

The Seven member legal team of the state is led by Gloria Akuffo (AG) and Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa (Director of Public Prosecution).

The accused persons represented by Abu Juan holding brief for Thaddeus Sore representing Eugene Baffuor Bonnie (Fmr Chair)

Agbesi kwadzo Dzakpasu for William Mathew Tetteh Tevie (Fmr CEO,NCA) Samuel Cudjoe for Nana Owusu Ensaw and Kojo Yankson for Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman (Fmr Deputy National security coordinator)

Osafo Buabeng for George Derek Oppong.

Court's order

Presiding Judge Justice Eric Kyei Baffuor settled on every Tuesday and Thursday starting January 16 for trial.

The state is expected to present its first witness on the day. AG Gloria Akuffo told pressmen her office only heads to court once they are satisfied with investigations carried out by relevant bodies, dismissing suggestions they could have waited for the Special Prosecutor to commence prosecution.