1-District 1-Factory Makes New Arrangements To Meet Targets

The government is set to roll out four factories under the one district one factory programme after failing to meet the 51 factories target set for 2017.

The programme is part of President Akufo-Addo’s dream of industrializing Ghana and was flagged during the campaign period with the then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) crying nay.

President Akufo -Addo at the launching of the Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited in the Central Region in August 2017, unequivocally stated that 51 factories will be ready for take-off by the end of 2017 .

“…51 districts will start actual implementation of the enterprise by the end of the year [2017], with the potential to generate a minimum of 80, 000 direct and indirect jobs…” he said.

Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen

He said the commercially viable plans will cover 102 out of the 216 districts in the country.

Madam Konadu reiterated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is confident of delivering the entire 216 factories or more in each district within its 4-year mandate.

Listen to Audio:





