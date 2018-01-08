Take Hon Alex Afenyo Markin Out Of Your Miserable Interdiction

Alex Afenyo Markin

On the 6th January,2018, modernGhana.com published an Article with caption" *Rev. Prof Afful Broni's greed misled Hon Alex Afenyo Markin*. The said article was attributed to one faceless Eric Appiah who failed to give readers the benefit of knowing his real identity. Pseudo has indeed given cowards an opportunity to put out things that defines the magnitude of their senses and i am not surprised that ,the immediate past uew Utag president( Samuel Ofori Bekoe who is a surrogate of the embattled VC and the finance officer has decided to stoop soo low to the extent that, he cannot put his real name under those articles published by ModernGhana but will use " Eric Appiah" as a name.

Common sense should have even reminded Eric Appiah that, Hon Alex Afenyo Markin was not a plaintiff but a counsel who represented the assemblyman in court and for that matter, it will be senseless to aver that, he at a point in time admitted that, if he had known the facts concerning the case,he wouldnt have gone to court for the first place but because he was misled by the acting VC to go to court when in actual fact, he was only representing a client in court as a lawyer. As a PhD holder in the academia, he failed to give credence to the ethics of the legal profession which serves as a guide to every professional lawyer in respect of dealing with clients. He failed to understand that, lawyers go to court based on the instruction or directive of clients and the fact that a lawyer is representing a client in court doesnt mean that, the said lawyer automatically becomes a client .

The said person also failed to know that, the title of the suit was Kofi Supi Kwayera V Uew and not Hon. Alex Afenyo Markin V Uew. Indeed common sense is far more better than a useless Phd like the one which has been conferred on Dr Samuel Ofori Bekoe who is using" Eric Appiah" as a pseudo to put out trash just because his surrogates have been asked to step aside on matters of criminality. Why didnt they accuse Afenyo Markin of being behind the EOCO investigation of Kumasi Campus in 2015 for embezzling student funds meant for the building of a lecture theatre? Where was Dr Samuel Ofori Bekoe( Eric Appiah) when some of us dragged uew to the BNI for investigation into allegation of thievery and extortion by management when they decided to charge interest on partly paid fees ? Which aspect of the university handbook or Act 672 gave the university the legal backing to charge those interest? I wasnt surprised when the embattled VC issued a rejoinder to the said publication in the chronicle news paper as a decision that was taken by a non existing university council. The idea to charge interest on school fees partly paid was only under Prof Mawutor Avorke's regime. As a professor of special education,he never knew that, the university wasn't a financial institution for interest to be charged just on fees partly paid.

Let me use this opportunity to remind the surrogate of the interdicted personalities that, the water he seeks to muddy will be given to his paymasters to drink Insha Allah when the time is due. It will be in the interest of my friend who is the current Kumasi campus college principal in whose name i have decided to let matters of the criminal investigation by Eoco rest just because of the image of the university to try as much as possible to advise those behind the muddying of the clean waters before some of us strike again like a thunder. A word to the wise is enough.

Dawda Eric( Equity)

Citizen for vigilance

8th January,2018