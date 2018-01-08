Delays In Formation Of New NLC Commission Worrying

The Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU) has bemoaned government's delay in the formation of a new Commission at the National Labour Commission (NLC) to adjudicate labour issues in the country.

According to the ICU, the situation has resulted in the piling of cases at the NLC.

The issue is also cited to have partly accounted for the unresolved labour issues currently before the NLC.

The General Secretary of the ICU, Solomon Kotei explains to Citi Business News that a further delay will have dire consequence for labour going forward.

His comments come in as part of assessment of the one year in office of the NPP led by President Akufo Addo.

“Labour, employers have been able to send their proposed commissioners but nothing has happened as of now. So from last year till date, it is only reconciliatory works that is being done at the Commission. There are neither the usual mediators nor arbitrators on their job and this is not very healthy because there is pile up,” he stated.

The mandate of the existing Commission expired at the latter part of 2017.

This therefore warranted the establishment of a new team to carry out the mandate.

Per law, the Commission at the NLC is expected to intervene in all labour cases brought before the NLC for redress.

Mr. Kotei further expressed worry over the lack of a decentralized system in the administration of the NLC.

He argues that the persistent nature of the system have also increased the workload of the NLC in Accra hence adding to the already burdened situation of cases to be resolved.

“We have also explained that because the NLC has only one office and the work has to be done by the nine Commissioners and the decision of the court is that until all the Commissioners sit, no judgement or decision could be made from the National Labour Commission. This has also resulted in the piling up of cases.”

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana