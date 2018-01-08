Kumasi: Mad Hunt For Woman Who Dumped Baby In A Gutter

Local authorities at Ayigya Ahenebronum Electoral Area at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, are searching for a woman allegedly responsible for dumping a five-month old baby into a gutter at the Ayigya Market.

The baby, which was found at about 8:30 pm on Saturday, 6th January, 2018, was found dead.

Assembly Member for Ayigya Ahenebronum Electoral and a Unit Committee Member, William Kwabena Boateng, and Isaac Kofi Aquah, reported the matter to the KNUST District Police Command.

The deceased baby was removed and deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue pending autopsy.

Mr. Kofi Acquah, who spoke to Citi News, described such development as worrying.

He said opinion leaders in the area have also begun investigations to identify the perpetrator of the crime.

He indicated that local authorities will continue to educate teenagers in the area to abstain from such acts and remain chaste.

Meanwhile, Police say they will continue with investigations to get the suspect arrested.