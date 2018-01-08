Kumasi Traders Ignore KMA

Despite several moves to relocate them, some traders at the Kumasi Central Market and the Central Business District are unwilling to comply with orders by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) asking them to stop selling at unauthorized places.

The traders, who occupy streets and pavements have vowed not to leave those places unless the Assembly provides them with better alternatives to ply their trade.

The Assembly recently relocated traders to Racecourse temporarily, to pave way for the completion of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project.

Most traders have defied the orders of the Assembly, and are still trading on pavements and other unauthorized places.

A barricade erected at the Kejetia redevelopment project site has taken over major portions of the streets.

The space left for pedestrians’ use, has also been occupied by the petty traders, a situation that has resulted in congestion and overcrowding in the area.

Some of the pedestrians who spoke to Citi News are worried over the daily struggles they go through in moving around the area.

“People are also selling here. So as a matter of fact, it will create congestion between the traders and pedestrians. It is not easy using that way. So I blame it on those working and the traders”, a pedestrian lamented.

The traders have attributed their unwillingness to relocate to the inability of the KMA to secure spaces for them at the new market.

According to them, several attempts to find space at the Racecourse terminal have not been successful hence their decision to continue their trade on the pavements.

A trader who sells Ghana made Slippers said “When you go there they will tell you to group yourselves and come back. We are here as individuals and we cannot be in groups. We will still stand here, we are not moving unless they arrest us. We voted for NPP, so when they want to sack us, 2020 will come and we will show Nana. Anytime they come to power, they will come and sack us. So what job do they want us to do?”

The Kumasi Traditional Council is backing the KMA to decongest the city to ensure order around the Central Business District.