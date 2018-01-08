Pharmaceutical Worker Arrested For Killing Mechanic

Nicholas Mensah Woode, suspect who allegedly killed the mechanic

A 37-YEAR-OLD supplier of pharmaceutical products to hospitals is in the firm grips of the police for allegedly killing a mechanic with a padlock at Middle East, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The culprit, Nicholas Mensah Woode, who resides at Middle East was said to have used the metal to strike the deceased, Michael Appah, a 56-year-old mechanic on the left cheek, after a misunderstanding ensued between them over a parking space.

He has been slapped with a provisional charge of murder.

Corpse of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in the Accra, awaiting autopsy.

Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fleance S. Adikah, Commander of the Ashaiman Divisional Police Headquarters told DAILY GUIDE that the suspect confronted the deceased on Christmas Day, December 25, 2017 over a wrongful parking of a car the deceased was about to work on.

“The shop of the deceased Michael Appah who is a mechanic is just opposite the house of Nicholas apartment at Middle East in Ashaiman,” he mentioned

According to him, the confrontation eventually resulted into a fight and in the course of the fight, the suspect allegedly hit the deceased with a padlock on the left cheek.

He stated that both fighters rushed to the Middle East Police Station to lodge complaints against each other and they were issued with medical forms to attend hospital for treatment and examination whiles investigations continue.

“The two returned the medical forms duly endorsed by medical officers and cautioned statements were obtained from them and they were released on bail to be reporting as further investigations continue,” he said.

The Commander narrated that on January 2, 2018 at about 10:00 am, the deceased's condition became critical and he was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said, consequently, the suspect was re-arrested following the death of the mechanic and remanded into police custody by the Ashaiman District Magistrate Court on provisional charge of murder.