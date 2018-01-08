modernghana logo

Nsawam: Haven Of Hope Orphanage Receives Support

A humanitarian group, Support, Health, Education and empowerment (SHE) supported the less privileged at the Haven of hope, Orphanage Nsawam in the Eastern Region on New Year’s Day.

Members of the group, who are mostly young female students determined to put a smile on the faces of the less fortunate ones, provided the children with school bags filled with stationery to encourage and support their education.

They also organized a party for the kids and served various dishes food and drinks.

SHE has for sometime now been involved in raising awareness about critical maternal issues in the country and promote health for children in the country.

