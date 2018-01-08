CDD Congratulates Ghanaians On The Silver Jubilee Anniversary Of The 4th Republic And The 1992 Constitution

Today, January 7 2018, marks the 25th anniversary of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) CDD-Ghana joins fellow Ghanaians in marking this historic milestone. We applaud successive administrations and political actors, including the various political parties, and indeed, the entire Ghanaian citizenry for keeping faith with the 1992 Constitution, which ushered in the 4th Republic and has undergirded our democratic governance system and practices in the last quarter of a century.

CDD-Ghana notes with great pride and overall satisfaction the successful conclusion of seven multi-party

presidential and parliamentary elections, producing three electoral turnovers in this Republic. We are also happy

with the prevalence of peace and unity in the country as well as the growing levels of economic and social

development, broadly speaking.

The Center continues to note with dismay, however, that governmental accountability and responsiveness have

remained highly insufficient (despite delivery of considerable voice to citizenry under the 4th Republic); public

corruption remains pervasive; progress of the constitutionally-mandated political, administrative and fiscal

decentralization has stalled; the economy remains characterized by jobless growth; income and spatial inequality

are on the rise in spite of poverty reduction; and the nation’s two main political parties which have alternated in

power in the 4th Republic have increasingly taken on the features of rival cults (whose primary purpose seemingly

is to win elections, achieve “state capture” and practice “winner-takes-all” politics).

We are particularly concerned about the failure on the part of successive governments and majority parties to

address the well-known gaps and deficiencies in the 1992 Constitution such as overconcentration of legal and

constitutional power in hands of the executive branch in general (especially the presidency), and indirectly, the

governing political party.

While we deservingly celebrate our longest running constitutional order since independence, we must also pause

to reflect on the things we must do to consolidate and deepen the gains made possible by the 4th Republican

Constitution. The list is long, but we can start by passing the 17-year old Right to Information Bill and reforming the

public office-holder asset disclosure regime to promote governmental transparency and accountability as well as

curb corruption in the public sector. In the medium to long term, we must amend the law and constitution to

strengthen Parliament’s ability to oversight the executive (in order to promote effective checks and balances); inject

meritocratic selection and fiduciary accountability into the governance of the state corporate sector; and allow for

popular election of district mayors to promote local government decentralization and effectiveness. These types of reforms are some of the changes needed for the country to achieve this administration’s grand goal of a ‘Ghana

Beyond Aid’.

Long Live the 4th Republic

Long Live Ghana!

God bless Ghana!