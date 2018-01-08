Refusal Of Wearing Helmet In This New Year Is At Our Own Peril

The issue of motor riders and their pillion passengers riding without helmet is of serious concern which needs to be addressed amicably to eschew carnage on our roads that claim cardinal lives.

Day in and day out, we hear of accidents that claim lives as a result of riders and their pillions riding without the needed safety gadgets.

What aches my heart is how some of motor riders ride with their babies, sometimes just holding them and at other times sitting behind without any safety gadget safeguarding them.

This is extremely dangerous in every sense because an accident, should it occur will certainly be fatal or the passengers could be maimed for life.

Now, you the reader tell me. Why is it that parents are not recognizing this danger and are putting themselves and their children at risk?

However, am appealing to the police to prevent people from putting their own lives and that of children in jeopardy. On the more serious note, sometimes I also see policemen riding without helmets too. Something needs to be urgently done to save precious lives.

We cannot go on like this. Ghanaians voted for change. This change should not only be about a change in government but reflect in our attitude and behavior for the betterment of this nation and to us all.