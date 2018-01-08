Promo Africa To Train Journalists On African Charter On Persons With Disabilities Rights

One of Africa’s leading disability advocacy organization, PROMOAFRICA has developed a training manual on the PROTOCOL TO THE AFRICAN CHARTER ON HUMAN AND PEOPLES’ RIGHTS ON THE RIGHTS OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES IN AFRICA to train journalist in Ghana and some selected Africa countries beginning February 2018.

According to an end of the communique issued by the organization and publish on its website, The Journalists network assembled a team of knowledgeable journalists in expertise in strategic communication that came out with a perfect world-class training manual that can be adopted by other disabled organizations all over Africa.

Mr. Seth Addi, who is the President of PromoAfrica, explained that, it has become necessary for journalists in Ghana and Africa to be educated on the PROTOCOL OF THE AFRICAN CHARTER ON HUMAN AND PEOPLES’ RIGHTS ON THE RIGHTS OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES IN AFRICA, to enable them to lead its advocacy, ratification, and implementations.

He said Heads of State and Government of the Member States of the African Union African will meet at the first quarter of this year to adopt the charter, to pave way for persons with disabilities across the continent to have right to special measures of protection in keeping with their physical or moral needs.

Mr. Seth Addi also mentioned that the project is being undertaken by PromoAfrica’s own internally generated funds and with commitments from journalists with vast interested in disability issues.

He said training of journalist forms an integral part of PromoAfrica’s larger advocacy project on the African Charter as a tool for information dissemination, government, and public engagement.

He said The African Charter when ratify will go a long way to further the human rights and fundamental freedoms and universal rights of every individual recognized in global human rights instruments, including that of persons with disabilities.

He said, henceforth, PomoAfrica is determined to work with disability organizations and other non-governmental Organizations in Africa to promote the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities in every corner in the continent of Africa to enable them to enjoy fully and equally human rights and fundamental freedoms.

PromoAfrica (The Network of Journalists for the Promotion of the Right of Persons with Disabilities in Africa), was formed in 2006 by a group of journalists in Ghana and other African countries to advance the plights of Persons with disabilities (PWDs).