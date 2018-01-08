Akufo-Addo Boy Counsels Government Appointees

A close associate of His Excellency Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Robert Tettehfio Adjase, has said that Government appointees working under the President must work more effectively in making sure all policies and campaign promises of the New Patriotic Party are fulfilled.

According to the young politician, it is this that will sustain the New Patriotic Party in power beyond 2020.

Speaking to the media in Accra, leader of the group ‘’Disappointed NDC Youth Crossing Over To NPP’’ revealed that many of the New Patriotic Party’s Volunteers sacrificed a lot during the 2016 elections and ‘we cannot sit down for a few government appointees to send us into opposition’ he fumes.

It may be recalled that, members of the above group were arrested by the police in 2016 following some revelations they made; pointing to the fact that, they assisted the National Democratic Congress party to register a sizeable number of Togolese nationals that eventually gave victory to President John DramaniMahama in the 2012 elections.

According to Mr Robert TetehfioAdjase, Nana AkufoAddo is a visionary leader whose administration should never be compromised.

He revealed further that, analyzing the first year of reign of the New Patriotic Party government and considering the level of support offered directly from office of the President and the NPP party executives, government appointees have no excuse than to work further in fulfilling the President’s vision for Ghana.

He asked that, appointees eschew arrogance ‘since it was a behavior that sent the National Democratic Congress into opposition.

He stated that, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives must be reminded of the fact that, their attitude towards party members and for that matter the good people of Ghana is a direct reflection of the image of Nana AkufoAddo.

On job creation, he says it was important footsoldiers of his party ‘are sorted out’ because without them, there wouldn’t be any government that would be formed by the New Patriotic Party.

He therefore call for respect for one another saying ‘without that, the work ahead of us in 2020 will be very difficult’…….let me quickly use this opportunity to wish all members of the New Patriotic Party most especially the President, His Vice and all government appointees a happy new year’ he finally said.