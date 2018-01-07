Rest In Peace Alhaji Bature Iddrisu - And May Allah Bless Your Soul

"Like as the waves make towards the pebbled shore, So do our minutes hasten to their end; Each changing place with that which goes before, In sequent toil all forwards do contend. Nativity, once in the main of light, Crawls to maturity, wherewith being crown’d, Crooked eclipses ‘gainst his glory fight, And Time that gave doth now his gift confound.

Time doth transfix the flourish set on youth And delves the parallels in beauty’s brow, Feeds on the rarities of nature’s truth, And nothing stands but for his scythe to mow: And yet to times in hope, my verse shall stand, Praising thy worth, despite his cruel hand."

Like as the waves make towards the pebbled shore (Sonnet 60) William Shakespeare, 1564 - 1616. On Saturday, 6th January, 2018, thousands of mourners from across Ghana's political world's entire spectrum attended the funeral and burial of Alhaji Bature Iddrisu, the managing editor of the Al Hajj newspaper, who died aged 60 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra, on Friday, January 5, 2018. The huge crowd at his funeral illustrated perfectly how extremely well-connected Alhaji Bature - as he was popularly known - actually was whiles alive.

Witty, humorous and full of life, Alhaji Bature had an outgoing nature and was very empathetic - always ready to help people who approached him for help in resolving their personal problems. The story of his life epitomised the boundless energy and creativity of the cultural melting-pot that is Nima - and the dynamism of its ethnically-diverse population of many religious faiths.

Though he was not born into great wealth - but rather started life from very humble beginnings - he used his fertile imagination to propel himself into the upper reaches of Ghanaian society, and had a personal network, which included many prominent people from the top strata of Ghanaian society. He was someone whose company many - including myself - enjoyed tremendously.

I will miss his infectious laughter and will always remember him for the high regard he held President Nkrumah in: which is the reason why I allowed him to publish articles of mine from time to time in the Al Hajj newspaper. Above all, Alhaji Bature never forgot those who helped him. I recall his telling me with much feeling of gratitude, once upon a time, about how Ibrahim Mahama surprised him by giving him the new Toyota Landcruiser Prado 4x4 that he drove.

And if the matter has still not been settled, one hopes that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he devoted so much of his energies and time serving, will ensure that the renewal of the lease on the land that he built his Nima McBonalds Hotel and published the Al Hajj newspaper from, is handled in win-win fashion to the satisfaction of both the landowners and Bature's surviving family.

Ditto the completion of the new hotel and house he was putting up - if both properties hadn't been completed before his demise, that is. Like all of us, Alhaji Bature was not a saint - but unlike most did not pretend to be one: and even once acknowledged openly - during an Adom TV morning programme that he and Hon. Kennedy Adjapong were regular guests on - that he wouldn't dispute anyone who accused him of being corrupt, although to him there was a world of difference between everyday petty corruption and high-level corruption amongst ministers and other upper echelon government appointees. Farewell, Alhaji Bature Iddrisu. On a purely human level, some of us will never forget you.

Rest in peace dear friend.

And May Allah bless your soul.