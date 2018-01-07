Chief Sends SOS To Government Over Poor Road Networks In His Area

Newly installed Chief Gomoa Odumasi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Nana Takyi III has sent a passionate Save Our Souls (S. O. S) appeal to the Central Government over deplorable nature of roads linking his community.

According to him, poor roads in the vicinity had affected economic activities of farmers and the business community thus making lives unbearable for the people.

Known in his private life as Mr. James Budu or Mr. Kwame Kyer, Nana Takyi III is the General Manager of Ntiamoah Hotel located at Agona Swedru. He succeeded his late uncle who died several years ago. The stool became vacant hence his installation as the Odikro of the town to spearhead development.

Addressing the people soon after the Head of the Royal Twidan Clan of Gomoa Odumasi, Ebusuapayin Kojo Atuah had handed him to the people, Nana Takyi III said he was going to ensure the community regain its lost glory.

He stressed the need for unity and cooperation to ensure total development in the community adding that team work was essential for progress.

Nana Takyi lamented over poor academic standard in the area and called for all hands on deck to remedy the situation.

" We should take advantage of the Free SHS policy so that our children benefits from the national cake. We ought to monitor activities of our school going children especially the girls to avoid teenage pregnancies associated with school drop-out.

I have come to complement self-help projects Nananom have started to boost the economic activities of our people"

On unemployment rate in the community, the newly installed Chief called on the government through the Gomoa East District Assembly to expedite action in the implementation of the One District One Factory policy to create more jobs.

Mr. Marick Adam, a Youth Leader hailed the installation of Nana Takyi III saying it would instill discipline in the community adding that they will support him to succeed.

The Youth Leader told this reporter that their major problem is the deplorable nature of the road network in the vicinity.

"Our roads are bad. No vehicle ply the roads after 3:30pm compelling us to use motorbikes popularly known as ' Okada' which is risky looking at the poor nature of our roads.

Our major occupation here is farming. Whenever we want to cart our farm produces to market centers, it becomes a problems thus compelling us to leave them in the bush to get rotten bringing economic hardships to us.

Reshaping our roads from Agona Kwayarko through Odumasi to surrounding communities would enhance smooth transportation of goods and service there by boosting our economic activities " Mr. Marick Adam concluded.