Angry Youth Want Antoahene Destooled

The youth of Antoa in the Kwabre district of the Ashanti region have petitioned his royal majesty Otumfuor Osei Tutu ll to withdraw the powers of Nana Kwame Owusu Agyemang as the chief of Antoa.

Nana Kusi Appiah; the chairman of the youth group who spoke to OTECNEWS’ Nana Asare Barimah explain that nana Antoahene has abandoned the welfare and development of the community and is currently staying at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom municipality; a situation they believe is not helping with the development of the community.

He added that, Nana Antoahene had engaged a certain Mr. Adu Mensah, a surveyor to be in charge of demarcation and allocation of plots of lands at Antoa to the surprise and dismay of the elders and the youth of Antoa. They say all efforts to get Nana Antoahene to stop the practice has fallen on deaf ears.

This surveyor does land allocations at Antoa and gets it signed by Antoahene who has relocated to Anwomaso for some years now.

According to the chairman, one Mr. Kofi Ampem has been parading himself as the spokesperson for Nana Antoahene in all matters relating to the people of the community and always tries to do things that will bring trouble between people in the community instead of uniting them for peace.

The youth explain that the straw that broke the camel’s back was the refusal of the chief to accept the chosen replacement of the recently deceased Benkumhene of the area.

“He says he does not need any Benkumhene”; a statement that did not go down well with the people.

The refusal of the new Benkumhene by Nana Antoahene prompted the family (Benkum’s family of Antoa ) to invoke the “otumfuo ntam kese” against nana Antoahene who responded that he doesn’t care about the invocation of “Otumfuo ntam kese”.

It would be recalled that when some stool items got stolen some time ago Otumfuo at the antoa shrine, Otumfuo directed Nana Antoahene and his elders to do well and recover the missing items but the chief remained indifferent to the directive; a behavior the people of Antoa find disturbing.

They are therefore praying his Royal Majesty to “use his vast experience and wisdom to redress this matter once and for all for peace and Harmony to prevail at Antoa in the Ashanti region”.