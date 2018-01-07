For The Attention of Those Closer To His Excellency The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Hear ye me, all thee closer to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. You may be his confidantes, family members and government appointees with unrestricted access to him. Whether you are closer to him for a good reason and cause, or nearer to him in ambush to pounce on him at your opportune timing, this publication is directed at you.

Are you only closer to him for the sake of what you stand to gain by such closeness or you are nearer to him for his good, and for the realisation of his noble intentions for the collective interests of Ghanaians? Whatever your aim for being within his limited circle of trusted people, you owe him and entire Ghana a duty. You have the obligation to ensure his safety, protection and sound health if you are his trusted friend, faithful family member and/or a selfless person of integrity.

If you are closer to him but harbouring mischief against him for whatever reason, then may the Almighty God who ordained him the President of Ghana let you confront his fury and fire loaded with sulphur.

Can I prevail upon you the proven idea that a sick dog is many times better than a dead lion? Do you know that he who fights and runs away lives to fight another day is better than he who in exhibition of their well-acclaimed bravery obstinately steps into a dangerous fight only for it to culminate in their death?

If you love the President and know that it is by the virtue of his presidency that you have been elevated to the position or friendship that makes you feel proud and big in your shoes, then I have this message for you.

Without the President, you will be Mr/Mrs/Ms/Miss Nobody. Without the President, I, Rockson Adofo, will have no one to proudly address as the modern day biblical Joseph, Moses or David. Therefore, to maintain the continuous pride we have by the presence of the President, we have the duty-bound obligation to ensure his healthy longevity if and only if, we could.

Please, go and tell the President not to attend any function, be it nationally inclined, privately organised or internationally required, if the attendance of such a function is prophetically revealed to have the potential to culminate in his death. Prevail upon him to see reason. What will be the benefit to him, his family, his truly loved ones and the nation if in display of fearlessness of death through an act of machismo, he does go to a place he is forewarned not to be at a certain period, and meets his untimely death?

For him to continue to live in accordance with the will of God, but not to hurry to his death, advise him to contact or invite all those genuine prophets who have predicted doom about him according as revealed by God, to see if God has given them the solution to avoiding the occurrence of the predicament prophesied about him.

What does it cost him to invite all such prophets over to ask what he has to do to evade the ill-fate predicted to be awaiting him? Contacting them does not mean they are controlling his life. Consulting them is not a sign of weakness or the fear of death but a sign of listening to the voice of God and displaying the sense of maturity.

What is the use of a dead brave man? Is a living coward or poor person not far better than an audacious or rich dead person?

The bible advises us to be as wise as the serpent and to proceed to the ant to learn of his wise life-sustaining ways. Subsequently, I charge all you his friends to advise the President to be wary of prophetic revelations about his life.

He should be wary of his known enemies who are now cozying up to him, or he, cozying up to them. Are their current publicly and privately demonstrations of friendship with him genuine? Do they still not have ill-intent about him or seeking to exploit him?

Did Sun-Tzu, a Chinese general and military strategist, not say, " Know your enemy and know yourself and you will always be victorious"?

Does a saying, the originator of which is a bit confused, not say, “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer?” This is explained as, “One should be on one's toes and alert of one's surroundings if malicious people are around, to ensure that they cannot wreak havoc in one's life”

Why is the President overly familiarising and kowtowing to his publicly known enemy who never wished he became the President of Ghana in the first place? Does he think one’s avowed enemy will ever truly like you despite their publicly displayed act of love for you that indeed is like the cow’s dung that is dry on the surface but damp underneath? These could be the people within and outside his New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the coming prophesies have them to plotting his death.

I have done my part by advising, but not warning, him, against not taking prophesies coming from those whose predictions come to pass seriously. This is because I campaigned for him to win Election 2016 so would wish to see him live longer to deliver on his promises made to Ghanaians.

I know God has ordained him to deliver Ghanaians from their socio-economic hardships. I know God has touched the hearts of some prophets to reveal the plots by the enemy to him. It is up to him and those genuinely concerned about his life to ensure he approaches the said prophets for any prophetic solutions if there are any.

Without him, those of you who have political appointments through his generosity and foresight, thereby occupying higher positions for some of you to later turn around to look down upon those who voted him into power, will lose your positions and the benefits that come along with such posts. It is therefore, incumbent upon you to pray for him to live longer by admonishing him to do as God advises him through certain prophets and certain people who really show concern about him.

To conclude, let me take this opportunity to ask some NPP members in Kumawu Sekeyere constituency if indeed they love President Nana Akufo-Addo, or they are simply exploiting his generosity and his unawareness of the situation on the ground to enrich themselves by falsely defaming their colleagues?

After the successful election of NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo on 7 December 2016 at the general elections, any sensible person would expect the divisive accusatorial affiliation to Allen Kyeremateng or to Nana Akufo-Addo within the NPP to stop. However, that is understood not to be the case in Kumawu Sekyere constituency.

Some people for their parochial-mindedness and achievement of their selfish interests, are still having the President to believe that the sitting Member of Parliament for the constituency, Mr Philip Basoah, is Alan Cash’s supporter. I find this attitude of theirs greatly preposterous. By their lies, they have been able to create enmity between the President and the elected MP.

I find it sad. I expect them to help in ensuring that the President lives longer but does not succumb to the wishes of the evil ones. If he does fall, their lies will fly in their face.

What else does Mr Daniel Adusei want after occupying the NPP Constituency chairmanship from 1992 until 2012? He wants all contracts in the constituency to be awarded to him and hates Mr Basoah for not giving him that opportunity when he was the District Chief Executive for the District. He is also understood to hate him for not supporting his re-election as Chairman for 2012 onwards.

The former MP also begrudges him for contesting him in the NPP primaries and unseating him to become the current MP. I understand my own junior at Kumawu Tweneboa Kodua Secondary School, Mr Opoku Boateng, who was once the DCE for Sekyere East District had never forgiven him for replacing him as DCE when he was sacked by former President Agyekum Kufour for unknown reasons.

Again, one Lawyer Opoku Adusei may have his own reservations about the MP for simply outwitting him in the NPP primary to become the Parliamentary candidate-elect for the Kumawu Sekeyere Constituency.

The new DCE for the District, one Mr Addai Agyekum designated by the President on advice of, and intervention by, Mr Daniel Adusei, has also joined those undermining the MP for the hope of achieving their evil intents.

Why has the DCE awarded four School Dinner contracts to only Mr Daniel Adusei? Is he the only qualified person in the district to be given so many contracts? Are there not other persons or NPP faithful able to have School Dinner contracts to carry them out successfully?

I hope they will be the first ones to go on their knees to pray that no unfortunate fate happens to the President or else, they will be the greatest losers.

The President must please not listen to those who in pursuit of their selfish aspirations come to lie to him about others. Presuming Philip Basoah is Alan’s supporter which is not true anyway, has the President not appointed Alan Kyeremateng a Minister in his government?

Where then is the hatred for his supporters as some enemies within the NPP will want him to believe? If the arch-rival himself has been offered a Ministerial appointment, why should his supporters who are not scheming against him be hated, if I should ask those spreading lies about Mr Philip Basoah? Will they please bury the hatchet now for the good of the constituency?

May we all join hands together to ensure that the President lives longer to practically realise his many good intentions about Ghana!

Rockson Adofo