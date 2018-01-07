Alhaji Bature Laid To Rest

The late Managing Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Bature Iddrisu has been laid to rest at the Madina Cemetery in Accra.

The late Alhaji Bature was laid to rest around 3pm on Saturday,January 6, 2017,after Janaiza Prayers was observed at his family house at Nima,Gorillas;adjacent UNIBANK in accordance with the Islamic faith.

The funeral of the late Al-Hajj’s managing editor was graced by family members, colleagues, politicians, friends and loved ones who paid rapturous tributes to the veteran Journalist.

Watch excerpts of how the Janaiza Prayers was observed



Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia,brother of ex-president Mahama;Ibrahim Mahama,Nii Lante Vanderpuye,Joshua Alabi,Ras Mubarak, Bernard Mornah, Collins Dauda,Harry Zakour,Kofi Adams,Victor Smith,Nii John,KSM,Sani Daara,Alhaji Hearts are among the numerous dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Most of the workers,Family members, and some politicians Razzonline.com spoke with,eulogised the veteran journalist and Chief Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper.



Alhaji Bature Iddrisu,died on Friday, January 5, 2018, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was an outspoken political commentator on Adom TV’s morning show, Badwam, and a member of the National Democratic Congress.

He was married with two wives.