Shutdown Of Teshie-Nungua Desalination Plant Worrying

Water for Rural Africa (WRA), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has said the temporary shutdown of the Teshie-Nungua Desalination Plant will have a significant impact on the supply of water in the area and its environs.

The NGO has, therefore, advised the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to speed up the re-negotiation process with the Management of the Desalination Plant to prevent any mishap.

This was in a statement signed by Dr. Donald Cog Senanu Agumenu, the President of WRA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It said the process must be fast-tracked to mitigate the effects of the supply shortfall on lives in Teshie-Nungua and the environs.

The statement said the GWCL should, as a matter of urgency, develop a temporary supply schedule and ensure capacity storage at critical service reservoirs for the area.

It proposed the re-distribution of supply from other nearby Water Treatment plants, increase water trucking capacity and place special emphasis and arrangements to supply schools, health institutions, homes for the aged and other special needs organisations in Teshie-Nungua and the environs.

WRA is a development organisation established to support and champion the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goal Six - Clean Water and Sanitation.

The organisation works for the social development of the vulnerable and less developed communities in rural Africa.

It designs and implements various developmental projects in the water and sanitation sector with financial and technical support from international donor agencies.

GNA