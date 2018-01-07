Safeguard The Future Of Children By Fighting Corruption

The Peace Ambassador of the Open Dove Children's Foundation says the high rate of corruption in Ghana has made it frustrating to live in the country.

'It is grievous and disheartening to live in Ghana surrounded by all manner of impunity amidst the increasing rate of corruption cases,' he said.

Twelve year-old Master Hillary Elliot Dogbe made this assertion in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) whilst announcing the launch of an anti-corruption campaign which would take place in March 2018 in the Volta Region.

Master Dogbe observed how the subject of corruption in Ghana beat imagination and therefore was seeking the support of the media 'for the total eradication of corruption in our Ghanaian society for the betterment of our future.'

Reacting to the need for a child of his age to lead such a campaign, he said, 'What worries me most is that we the children of today and those yet unborn would be sufferers in the long run should things continue this way.'

He lamented how the nation looked on whilst corruption ate every fibre of the Ghanaian society, and inquired why 'the public purse suffered so much from selfish and unpatriotic individuals.'

He observed how corruption had made Ghana's sixty-year existence to mean little because 'corruptible practices have engulfed the lives of most public servants in which they sit and loot the only country we have of all its riches and put us the children…in perpetual indebtedness to our donor countries.'

He informed that if President Kwame Nkrumah talked about neo-colonialism, then it was made possible by those who through corruption make Ghana poor so the country would continue to depend on foreign donors.

He said, 'We the future leaders of Ghana cannot afford to beg for bread in days to come in our own homeland and therefore the need to rise up and fight to rid the nation of corruption.'

The Executive Director, Open Dove Children's Foundation, Evangelist Joseph Amoako-Ansah, said, as part of the launch of the anti-corruption campaign, the organization would meet religious leaders and stakeholders to sell their message of zero tolerance for corruption in Ghana through churches and other identifiable bodies.

Evangelist Amoako-Ansah, who works with the Methodist Church, Kpando, was hopeful their campaign would reduce corruption by sixty per cent in Ghana.

He appealed for sponsorship to enable the organization fight against corruption and other vices in Ghana.

Open Dove Children's Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) aimed at fighting social ills such as corruption, streetism, violence against children, etc.