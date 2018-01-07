Effutu: Group Fetes The Aged In Winneba

Mr Capso Brew, the Chairman of the Winneba Development Association, has called on the aged to use their rich expertise to help bring sanity into Effutuman.

Mr Brew made the call at a reception the Association organised for more than 100 aged in Winneba.

He said the reception was to show the Association's appreciation to the aged and also put smiles on their faces, adding; 'They have spent their lives to ensure that we become responsible adults. It is now our turn to reciprocate the sacrifices they made for us and recognise their numerous contributions that have brought Effutuman thus far.'

Mr Brew appealed to the aged to continue to give fruitful guidance, counselling and directions to people in authority to executive their core mandates to better the lot of the entire citizenry.

He expressed the hope that they would continue to be role models to the youth by inculcating in them the fear of the Lord to shun negative tendencies, which hinders development.

Mr Brew said the youth must be encouraged to use their knowledge and strength to contribute their quota towards the development of the area.

He urged caretakers and family members of the aged to treat them with care and patience, saying; 'Old age is not a disease. If God grants us longer life, automatically we will experience old age, hence the need to support them fairly.'

'Taking good care of the aged would help prolong their lifespan for us to continue to tap into their experience till the Almighty God calls them to His bosom,' he said.

The aged were served assorted drinks and tasty local dishes as they socialised and shared experiences.

Earlier in the day the Association donated items to the Winneba Government Hospital Maternity and Children's wards and painted the wall of the facility.

Mr Brew said the Association was formed to foster unity and tranquility among Effutu citizens and combine their resources towards developing the area, devoid of partisan politics.

He said plans were underway to adopt some of the wards of the Hospital to support them to render quality healthcare services to the people.

GNA