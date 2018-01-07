Methodist Rafiki Village Receives Support

The Men and Women Fellowship of the Methodist Ebenezer Society Church has donated assorted items, valued at 3,000 Ghana cedis, to the Methodist Rafiki Satellite Village at Effutu Gyahadze in the Effutu Municipality.

The items include used cloths, bags of rice, sachet water and sugar, gallons of cooking oil, and boxes of biscuits, fruit drinks, toilet rolls and soaps.

Mr Kwaw Tekyi, the Chairman of the Society, who made the presentation, called on organisations to be more concerned about the plight of the needy and assist in their up-bringing to enable them to grow into useful citizens.

He said the donation formed part of their social responsibility and the Doctrine of the Methodist Church, Ghana to give to the society and make the Gospel relevant to the community.

'The responsibility of the Church is to propagate the Word of God to change lives and win souls for Christ,' he said.

Mr Tekyi said children were assets from God and their welfare should be paramount to all adding that they needed to be provided with social amenities and be guided and counselled to function well in society.

Very Rev. Dr. Isaac Nana Abekah, the Director of the Village, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the Fellowship and gave the assurance that the items will be used for the intended purpose.

The Fellowship latter socialised with the children and prayed for God's protection and guidance in all their endeavours.

GNA