Nasara Coordinators to serve as coordinators for Zongo Development Fund - Kamal Deen reveals

Jamal Deen

The National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal-Deen Abdulai has revealed that the various Nasara Coordinators of the party will serve as the coordinators of the Zongo Development Fund which was assented into law by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

He stated that the coordinators of the fund will be the supervisors of all projects which shall be undertaken with the fund as well as manage the funds that will be disbursed to the various Regions, Metropolitans, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The Zongo Development Fund was one of the campaign promises of the NPP prior to the 2016 General election.

Before 2016, the party already had plans for the Zongo Communities in their 2012 Manifesto.

Speaking at the first ever Nasara Conference held at Kumasi on Saturday, January 30, 2016, then candidate Akufo-Addo stated “in the 2012 campaign, I announced to the country that if, God willing I was elected to lead our country, I would do something never done before in our history to tackle the deprived nature of the Zongos.

I said Akufo-Addo government would established a special fund called the Zongo Development Fund. This fund will be aimed at enhancing infrastructural development in Zongo Communities, in order to improve the lives of their residents. I am going to repeat that commitment in our 2016 manifesto and let me go a step further and assure you that, in office, I will carry out this pledge to the letter.”

After winning power, the NPP government started the processes leading to the establishment of the fund.

A special Ministry under the office of the President for Zongo Development was created to tackle issues of the Zongo.

On Friday, 10th November, 2017, the Zongo Development fund Bill was passed by Parliament.

In the 2018 ‘Adwuma’ Budget, the government allocated GHC150million to the fund.

Speaking about the fund on Asempa Fm’s Current affairs and News analysis show Ekosii Sen on Friday, January 5, 2018, Kamal-Deen who is also aspiring to become the ruling party’s next National Youth Organiser thanked the President for paying heed to his words and giving recognition to the Zongos.

He stated that the Zongo Development Fund will create jobs for the many teeming youth of the Zongos as well as developing the Zongos.

He also added that part of the fund will be used to sponsor young people who want to further their education.

Kamal-Deen also used the opportunity to thank all party leaders who supported the idea when it was initially mooted by himself and expressed profound gratitude to the Vice President Dr. Bawumia for forcefully pushing for it implementation.