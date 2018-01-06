Notorious Armed Robber Gun Down At Wasa Nananko

A notorious armed robber who is believed to be in his twenties with identity unknown but popularly known as Muller has met his untimely death by gunshot at Wasa Nananko near the municipal capital, Wasa Akropong of Wasa Amenfi East in the Western Region.

Speaking to the eyewitness, the course of Muller's death is yet to be revealed but according to him, he believed the deceased untimely death happened earlier Friday 5, 2018 by unidentified assailants.

Pius, an eye witness narrating the incident on Hope FM morning show host Bishop Oteng Gbortse, the hardened and the notorious armed robber who has been a 'friend' to police custody on several occasions attacks and Robs the residence of Wasa Nananko making life's miserable in the area.

According to the eyewitness, in an unconfirmed account indicate that Muller is suspected to have robbed illegal Chinese miners mining at the period in a forest called Nsamho forest resulted gun battle with the miners leading to his untimely death.

Muller who has victimized the natives of Wasa Nananko and its environs for couples of time in the grip by the Police but seen latter in the area identified on him some beads and other materials around his waist, possess spiritual inspiration prior to his robbery.

Pius reporting the actions, reported that the armed robbers has been on their neck by robbery gangs in higher armed in attempted to resist their duties result lost of life.

The residents are therefore calling on the security agencies to come to their as fear and panic grip the entire community of Wasa Nananko of whereabouts the gangs of the armed robbers in the area after the incidents.

The residents are demanding clarification from the first gentleman of the land president Nana Akuffo Addo and the ministry of Land and natural resources if the banned on galamsey is lifted or Wasa Nananko and its environs exempted from the banned on galamsey.

The deceased body has been conveyed by the police to Wasa Akropong government hospital for autopsy for further investigations to proceed.

Source: Bishop Oteng Gbortse