Tertiary Institutions Urged To Expand In Order To Contain FREE SHS Graduates

CEO of the CDH Group has called on universities and other tertiary institutions to start planning on how to absorb the huge Senior High School (SHS) graduates in the next three years.

Emmanuel Adu Sarkodee noted that whereas the Free SHS is a good policy, it also threatens to put tremendous pressure on the universities and other tertiary institutions a comprehensive plan is not put in place.

He said “if we do not strategize now” it will become another mountain to climb in three years time.

“Extensive planning is required immediately because it will require huge funding but till date, I have not seen any plan or any budget from any university in that regard,” he observed.

Mr Adu Sarkodee made the call when Phoenix Insurance, a member of the CDH Group presented a cheque for the sum of GH¢100,000 to the University of Ghana.

The Balme Library of the University of Ghana

The donation is in partial fulfilment of a GH¢250,000 pledge by the CDH Group to support the university’s endowment fund for needy but brilliant students.

The CDH Group CEO said there is need to plan for classroom and residential accommodation, and also on how to ensure that the huge numbers do not affect the quality of teaching.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu said the Education Ministry has tasked all tertiary institutions to come up with detailed plans on how to absorb Free SHS graduates in the next three years.

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu

He said, on their part, the University of Ghana has already started receiving detailed plans from the various faculties on how they are preparing for the huge numbers in three years.

Prof. Oduro Owusu said the focus would be on how to improve on residential and classroom facilities and also how to get more lecturers to ensure the teacher-student contact is not compromised.

According to him, as the university marks its 70th anniversary this year, it will dedicate the celebration solely to raising funds into an endowment fund dedicated to supporting needy but brilliant students.

Prof. Oduro Owusu thanked the CDH Group for the donation, saying it is a good start for the endowment fund and he is hopeful the rest of corporate Ghana will follow suit.

