27th General Council Meeting Of The Great Commission Church

The 27th Annual General Council Meeting of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) is underway at Shai Hills in the Dangme West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The four-day meeting, on the theme: "Imitating Christ," is being attended by more than 160 pastors and their spouses, as well as presiding elders of the Church across Ghana.

A new set of National Council Members of the GCCI would be elected during the General Council Meeting to steer the affairs of the Church for the next five years.

This is in line with the Church's new Constitution, which was promulgated in 2017.

Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, the Chairman of the GCCI Ghana National Council, urged Christians to work harder in the Lords vineyard.

He said the development of ministering in the Church was essential to raise more souls for Christ.

He said God is the source of promotion, hence people who serve Him faithfully would be rewarded with promotion.

Among the top personalities attending the Meeting are Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, the GCCI Executive Council Chairman, Apostle Joseph Kwabena Antwi, the former Chairman of GCCI Ghana National Council, Apostle Richard Kwami Adanu, the first Vice Chairman, GCCI Ghana National Council, Reverend Godson Gbloe, the Second Vice Chairman of GCCI Ghana National Council, and Apostle Samuel Vincent Ansah, member of GCCI Apostolic Council.

GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA