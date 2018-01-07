Manage Expectations Of Ghanaians Properly--Christian Council To Government

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has urged the Akufo-Addo led Government to properly manage the expectations of the people as it marks a year in office on Sunday, January 7.

The Council said the Government, prior to wining the general election in December 2016 and assuming office on January 7, 2017, raised the expectations of the people high, in the form of many promises.

The Council said there was, therefore, the need to manage such expectations well so the people would not lose confidence and become frustrated at the end of the day.

'Now if such expectations are not properly managed, then you weaken public confidence,' the Reverend Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, the General Secretary of the Christian Council, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Saturday.

He said the Free Senior High School, the One District One Factory, the One Village One Dam, paying of allowances of trainee teachers and nurses among other things, were laudable but the Government must clearly explain to Ghanaians how it would fund those projects.

'All these promises are wonderful ideas but we want to hear how government would be mobilising adequate resources to fund the projects and sustain the Free SHS'.

'We also want to hear government rolling a national mobilisation programme to mobilise adequate resources to cater for all these programmes. There are people who are having inner fear of whether the Free SHS could be sustained.

"Government must equally convince Ghanaians that domestic resources are being mobilised for the sustainability of the programmes and that is one way of managing the expectations,' Rev Opuni-Frimpong said.

He said the Government must also manage its vigilante groups and ensure that they refrained from vandalism and disruption of governance process.

The Council, however, wished the Government well as it marks a year in office, adding that it should keep to its promises as it had demonstrated over the year.

GNA

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA