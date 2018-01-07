Best Performing Catholic Education Institutions Awarded

The Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of Sunyani has on the occasion of his diamond Jubilee celebration awarded five Catholic educational institutions within the Diocese for academic excellence in the country.

Also awarded for incredible academic achievement were; Master Pius Kyere and Richmond Kwame Mensah, past students of Saint James Seminary/Senior High School (SHS) at Abesim, near Sunyani.

Kyere and Mensah are indigenes of Domfete in the Berekum Municipality and Sampa in the Jaman North District of Brong-Ahafo Region respectively.

The Right Reverend Monsignor George Kwame Kumi, the Vicar-General of the Diocese told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Monday in Sunyani.

He said the Sacred Heart Basic School, Penkwasi-Sunyani was adjudged the best basic school in Ghana by the Ministry of Education (MoE) at the 2016 Edition of the National Best School Award Ceremony (NBSAC).

The Sacred Heart SHS, Nsoatre in the Sunyani West District won the best performing SHS in Ghana at that ceremony, he added.

Rt. Rev. Monsignor Kumi indicated that in the 2017 edition of the NBSAC, Notre Dame Girl's SHS at Fiapre, also in the Sunyani West District was the second best performing SHS while the best performing SHS in Science was the St. James Seminary/SHS.

The Vicar-General said in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Distinction Awards -March 2017 Ghana Edition, the best candidate in general science programme in Ghana was Kyere who was also the overall best candidate in Ghana, 2016 while the third best candidate in Ghana, 2016 was Mensah.

Currently Kyere is pursuing Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi and Mensah is also studying Biological Science towards Medicine on scholarship at the Marist College, New York in the United States of America.

Rt. Rev. Monsignor Kumi said Kyere again was the overall best candidate, first prize winner in West Africa in the April 2017 edition of the WAEC International Excellence Awards at Abuja, Nigeria.

He said the Independent School Assessment by AB Review published on African Schools on April 5, 2016 adjudged St James Seminary/SHS as the best performing SHS in Ghana over a five year period, 2011-2015.

The Vicar-General stated St. James Seminary/SHS was in addition considered the most consistent West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) performance since 2011.

Rt. Rev. Monsignor Kumi said the Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) at Berekum was given extraordinary performances award in 2017 by the KNUST when it obtained 100 per cent passes with 17 and 15 distinctions in the Nursing and Midwifery respectively in the results of a terminal examination organised by the University.

He said there were three award winners produced by the Holy Family NMTC during the 2017 International Nurses Day celebration across the country.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association recognised Mr. Francis Sieh, a native of Kokoa, near Sampa who is now working at Holy Family Hospital, Techiman as the best Nurse in Brong-Ahafo for 2011/2012, the Vicar-General said.

He said in the same vein, the best Nurse in the Eastern Region, 2011/2012 was Mr. Francis Asaana Azure from Bawku in the Upper East Region, now working at the St. Joseph's Hospital, Koforidua in the Region.

Rt. Rev. Monsignor Kumi said the best Midwife in the Brong-Ahafo Region in 2012/2013 was a native of Takoradi, Ms Anna Bosomtwe, currently at the Sampa Government Hospital.

He said Bishop Gyamfi was selected and installed Bishop in March 2003 and as an educationist and former Rector of the St. James Seminary/SHS, put in a lot of effort to expand and improve educational infrastructure in the Diocese.

The excellent performance by the Catholic schools is therefore an ample testimony of the commendable achievement in the field of formal education by the Bishop, Rt. Rev. Monsignor Kumi said.

GNA

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA