Late Journalist Alhaji Bature Goes Home

The Managing Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Bature Iddrisu , who passed away on yesterday, Friday will be buried today, Saturday, January 6, 2018 in line with Islamic tradition.

Alhaji Bature, who was also an outspoken political commentator and a known member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), according to a statement from his family died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

“The late Alhaji Bature gave up the ghost a few minutes past 3 pm at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.”

“In line with the Islamic faith, Janaiza prayers will be observed tomorrow, Saturday, January 6, 2018 at his family house at Nima, Gorillas; adjacent UNIBANK. The mortal remains will then be conveyed to the Madina Cemetery at 1p.m. for burial,” the statement signed by News Editor of the aL-hAJJ newspaper and spokesperson for the Iddrisu family, Amos Blessing Amorse, added.

Statement on The Sudden Demise of Alhaji Bature Iddrisu

